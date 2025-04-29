去る4月26日(土)、27日(日)に開催した、SHIP JOHNの一大イベントが大盛況なまま無事に幕を下ろしました！当イベントへご来場、ご参加いただいた皆さまありがとうございました！
日本のSHIP JOHNファンたちと久しぶりに会えることを楽しみにしていたMike氏。
約1年ぶりに再会できた喜びをハグなどで分かち合っていたシーンがとても印象深かったです！
そして、ご来場いただいた方たちへ向けてMike氏からピザが振る舞われる一コマも。
ショールームでは、新作のSHIP JOHN製品をお買い上げいただいた方や、これまでSHIP JOHNが製作してきた数々の製品を実際に手に取ってご覧いただいたり、創業者のMike氏本人とお客さんたちが普段使っている製品についての製作秘話や、Mike氏から「こんな使い方もできるよ」などお互いの国の言語が話せなくても言葉の壁を超えたコミュニティーが広がっていたのもとても印象的でした。
このような素晴らしい時間をたくさんの方と共有できたことをMike氏、ならびにスタッフ一同大変嬉しく思います。ありがとうございました！
The big SHIP JOHN event held on April 26th (Sat) and 27th (Sun) ended without a hitch! Thank you to everyone who came to the event!
Mike was looking forward to meeting Japanese SHIP JOHN fans again after a long time.
It was very memorable to see them hugging and sharing the joy of meeting again after about a year!
There was also a scene where Mike treated the visitors to pizza.
At the showroom, customers who purchased new SHIP JOHN products and those who had made SHIP JOHN products were able to actually touch and see the many products that SHIP JOHN has made so far. Mike, the founder, and customers shared the secrets of the products that they use on a daily basis, and Mike even said, "You can use it like this." It was also very impressive to see the community that transcended language barriers even though we couldn't speak each other's languages.
Mike and all the staff are very happy to have been able to share such a wonderful time with so many people. Thank you very much!
そして、4月27日(日)には今回で第三回目を迎えた、『SHIP JOHN Motorcycle Rally 3rd』を開催しました！
今年は昨年を超える沢山の方々にご参加いただき、ありがとうございました！
当日は日焼けをするほどの晴天に恵まれ、絶好のラリー日和でした！
草津SAからはCustom Works Zon吉澤氏率いるクルーや、Luck Motorcycles杉原氏率いるクルー、Lynch Silversmith矢野氏率いるグループなどと合流し、こちらでも久しぶりの再会を喜ぶ姿が見られました。休憩・給油をそれぞれ終え、ここから目的地となるCafe ZONへ。
目的地到着後は、Mike氏自らSHIP JOHN Motorcycle Rallyの企画に第一回目からご協力いただいているCustom Works Zonさん、ラリーに参加してくれた方々へ向けて感謝の言葉を伝えたいということで乾杯の音頭をとっていただき、宴がスタート！
参加者全員には、この日のために製作した"特製ステッカー"をMike氏自ら手渡しで渡させていただきました。
昼食には近江牛を使った丼でもてなしていただき、ついつい箸が止まらずおかわりをする方も多かったのではないでしょうか！？
とても美味しかったです！！
そして、目的地までの走行シーンと宴中盤に某雑誌の撮影もしていただきました！
その模様はまた改めてアナウンスしますのでどうぞご期待ください！
最後に『SHIP JOHN Motorcycle Rally 3rd』を開催するにあたり、Custom Works Zon吉澤さんをはじめ、ご家族の方、クルーの方などたくさんの方々にご尽力いただきました。
皆さまのご協力があって『SHIP JOHN Motorcycle Rally 3rd』を無事に終えることができました。
いつも、愛のあるおもてなしで迎えていただきありがとうございます。
とても有意義で楽しい時間を過ごさせていただきました。
改めまして、皆さま本当にありがとうございました！！
And on Sunday, April 27th, we held the 3rd "SHIP JOHN Motorcycle Rally 3rd"!
Thank you to everyone who participated this year, more than last year!
We were blessed with sunny weather that day, perfect for a rally, with enough sunshine to get sunburned!
At Kusatsu SA, we met up with the crew led by Yoshizawa of Custom Works Zon, the crew led by Sugihara of Luck Motorcycles, and the group led by Yano of Lynch Silversmith, and we saw everyone rejoicing at the long-awaited reunion. After taking a break and refueling, we headed to our destination, Cafe ZON.
After arriving at our destination, Mike himself led a toast to express his gratitude to Custom Works Zon, who has been helping with the planning of the SHIP JOHN Motorcycle Rally since the first event, and to everyone who participated in the rally, and the party began!
Mike personally handed out "special stickers" made for this day to all the participants.
For lunch, we were treated to rice bowls made with Omi beef, and many of us couldn't stop eating and ended up having seconds! ?
It was so delicious!!
We were also photographed for a certain magazine while driving to our destination and in the middle of the banquet!
We will announce the details at a later date, so please look forward to it!
Finally, in holding the "SHIP JOHN Motorcycle Rally 3rd'', we would like to thank many people, including Yoshizawa of Custom Works Zon, his family, and the crew, for their hard work.
Thanks to everyone's cooperation, we were able to finish the ``SHIP JOHN Motorcycle Rally 3rd'' without any problems.
Thank you for always welcoming us with loving hospitality.
We had a very meaningful and enjoyable time.
Once again, thank you very much to everyone!!
SHIP JOHN JAPAN / WESCO JAPAN
06-6783-6888
info@shipjohn-japan.com
info@wescojapan.com
