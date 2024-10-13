YOUR WESCO - CUSTOM BOOTS SAMPLE BOOK

10月31日(木)、ROLLER magazineから発刊される『YOUR WESCO - WEST COAST SHOE COMPANY CUSTOM BOOTS SAMPLE BOOK』が現在ご予約受付中です。
この重量大型書籍はタイトルにある通り、個人オーナーたちが所有するウエスコブーツ（300足/300種類）という膨大な足数が掲載されています。数あるブーツブランドの中でひとつのメーカーに絞って扱われた書籍というのも過去には例がなく、カスタムバリエーション豊富なウエスコだからこそ叶った貴重な書籍と言えるでしょう。
ウエスコといえば、無骨で頑強などワークブーツブランドならではの男らしいイメージが膨らみがちですが、この一冊を見ればそういったイメージも覆されるかもしれません。
オンリーワンを求めてカスタムオーダーされたウエスコブーツと、オーナーの愛着が宿った美しい経年変化が映し出されたウエスコブーツを見れば新たな発見など特別な想像を掻き立てられること間違いないでしょう。
すでにウエスコブーツを持っている方やこれからウエスコブーツを手に入れたいと思っている方はもちろん、ウエスコというワークブーツブランドに関心を寄せてくださる方たちにぜひ手にとっていただきたいカスタム参考本です。
"YOUR WESCO - WEST COAST SHOE COMPANY CUSTOM BOOTS SAMPLE BOOK" to be published by ROLLER magazine on Thursday, October 31st is now available for pre-order.
As the title suggests, this heavy, large-sized book features a huge number of Wesco boots (300 pairs/300 types) owned by individual owners. There has never been a book that focuses on one boot manufacturer among the many boot brands, and this is a valuable book that could only be made possible by Wesco, which has a wide range of custom variations.
When you think of Wesco, you tend to think of a masculine image unique to work boots brands, such as ruggedness and robustness, but this book may overturn that image.
Seeing Wesco boots that were custom-ordered in search of one-of-a-kind items and Wesco boots that reflect the beautiful aging process that is imbued with the owner's affection is sure to inspire special imaginations, such as new discoveries.
This is a must-have reference book for those who already own Wesco boots, those who are thinking of purchasing Wesco boots, and anyone who is interested in the Wesco work boot brand.
WESCO Osaka 戸髙
