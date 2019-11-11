サンプルブーツの詳細 ~Charcoal Leather~

先ずWESCO JAPAN大阪店には、程よくライトカスタムが施されたボスのサンプルブーツがございます。エンジニアブーツとしての定番性がありながら、上品で都会的なイメージも持ち合わせており、今までとは少し異なる雰囲気となっています。
WESCO JAPAN大阪店で展示中
CUSTOM BOSS
Leather/ Charcoal
Height/ 11" Height
Sole/ #430 Vibram Sole
Buckle/ Pearl Roller
Thread Color/ Khaki & Black
Toe/ Bubble Toe
Others/ Double Midsole, Waxed Edges
続いてWESCO恵比寿店には、先日紹介があったジョブマスターが展示されています。サンプルでは唯一のツートンカラーを採用しており、ブラックレザーとの相性もバッチリですね！他にも見どころ満載なブーツですので是非ご来店のうえ確かめてください。
WESCO恵比寿店で展示中
CUSTOM JOBMASTER
Leather/ Charcoal×Black Rough Out
Lacing Pattern/ Regular Toe
Height/ 10" Height
Sole/ #100Honey Vibram
Eyelets&Hooks / Nickel
Thread Color/ White & Black
Toe/ Bubble Toe
Other/ Leather Toe Cap, Black Laces
最後にWESCO世田谷店ではウォーレンとボスの２足があり、共に落ち着きのあるカラーリングでカスタムされています。 新しく選択できるようになったワックス仕上げのソールエッジもいい感じですね！
WESCO世田谷店で展示中
CUSTOM WARREN
Leather/ Charcoal
Height/ 8" Height
Sole/ #700 Vibram Sole
Eyelets&Hooks/ Black
Thread Color/ Black & Brown
Toe/ Round Toe
Other/ Black Laces, Waxed Edges
WESCO世田谷店で展示中
CUSTOM BOSS
Leather/ Charcoal
Leather Lining/ Black
Height/ 9" Height
Sole/ Raptor Black
Buckle/ Black Nickel Plated
Thread Color/ Black & Brown
Toe/ Rownd Toe
Others/ 2Rows Outsole Stitching, Waxed Edges
また、店頭ではWESCO社からレザースワッチも届いていますので、他のレザーカラーやバックル、ソール、ステッチなど、気になる組み合わせで色々試してみてください！あと、ラフアウト(裏革)も気になると思いませんか？既にオーダーをいただいている方は、何かピンときたのでしょう。楽しみですね！
WESCO Osaka西家
