【Langlitz Leathers75周年限定モデル】"Slash-cut Engineer Boots" 受注開始！！

Langlitz Leathersの75周年を記念して製作した、歴史的なブーツが限定モデルとしてリリースされます！
その強烈な見た目のインパクトも然る事ながら、1980年代頃にラングリッツの顧客がウエスコにスペシャル・オーダーしていたオールド・モデルをベースに、各部を見直し更なるアップデートを施した、まさに特別なモデルです！
ご注文の受付は2022年2月25日(金)まで。一度限りの完全受注生産となりますので、ぜひこの機会をお見逃しなく。
ご注文、ご質問等ございましたらWESCO JAPAN大阪店までお問い合わせください。
"Slash-cut Engineer Boots"
Leather/ Black
Height/ Front13", Back9.5"
Sole/ #430 Vibram
Buckle/ Nickel Plated
Thread Color/ White&Brown
Toe/ Boss
Others/ Black Edges,
2Rows "V" Stitching on Backstay,
2Rows Stitching on Shafts Top,
3Rows Stitching on Vamp&Counter,
Knife Pockets(Langlitz Cowhide),
Langlitz×Wesco Logo,
75th Anniversary Label
WESCO JAPAN
☎06-6783-6888
✉info@wescojapan.com
〒577-0067
大阪府東大阪市高井田西1-1-17
営業時間12:00~19:00
