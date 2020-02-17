ウエスコジャパン各店のスタッフ達が、それぞれの店頭からリアルタイムな情報を発信しています。

2020年2月17日月曜日

Shoemaker Family Collection店頭在庫の入荷！

昨年発表された限定モデル“シューメイカーファミリーコレクション”各モデルが入荷しました！ウエスコとしてイメージの強いBOSSやJOBMASTERとはまた違った着こなしが出来そうですね。タウンユースにも使いやすく、寧ろ定番モデルより出番多いかも？といった方も多いかもしれません。是非チェックしてみてください。
Robert William/ロバートウイリアム
NATMWT02LL269
Natural Essex Leather
MP Toe
Buckskin Leather Lining
#269 Vibram®
Copper Eyelets
Brown Waxed Nylon Laces
Brown Leather Family Collection Insert

JOHANNES/ヨハネス
BKH907FPLL269
Black Horsehide
7" Height
Black Leather Lining
#269 Vibram®
Nordic Brass Eyelets
Black Waxed Flat Laces
Black Leather Family Collection Insert

Hendrik/ヘンドリック
NAT907P269TC
Natural Essex Leather
7" Height
#269 Vibram®
Heels 1 Lift Lower Than Std. Heel Height
Copper Eyelets
Honey Leather Laces
Toe Caps
Brown Leather Family Collection Insert
💻オンラインショップ

Hendrik/ヘンドリック
 BRH907P269TC
Brown Horsehide Leather
7" Height
#269 Vibram®
Heels 1 Lift Lower Than Std. Heel Height
Copper Ox Eyelets
Brown Waxed Laces
Dress Toe Caps
Brown Leather Family Collection Insert
💻オンラインショップ

お買い求めは、WESCO JAPAN直営各店、オンラインショップまで。WESCO恵比寿、WESCO世田谷は次の週末よりご覧頂けます。お楽しみに！

Shoemaker Family Collection.
ウエスコ社が101年目を迎えて発表した限定モデル『Shoemaker Family Collection.』は、これまで続くWESCOの歴史を振り返り、欠かすことの出来ない人物に感謝の意が込められラインナップされている"Robert William”、"Hendrik”、"Johannes”(シューメイカーファミリーネーム)の3モデルがベースとなっています。レザーはホースハイドを始めとする限定レザーを使用。インソールには"Family Collection LOGO”が入り、専用ボックスや100周年のウエスコロゴを刺繍したフランネル・ダストバッグ、ダストクロス、クリーナー／コンディショナーも付属します。

WESCO Osaka西家
投稿者 時刻:

0 件のコメント:

コメントを投稿

登録: コメントの投稿 (Atom)