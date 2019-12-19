ウエスコジャパン各店のスタッフ達が、それぞれの店頭からリアルタイムな情報を発信しています。

2019年12月19日木曜日

Horween Forest Green Leather サンプルブーツ入荷！

今月末(2019年12月31日)までオーダー受付を行っている期間限定生産のレザーカラー【フォレストグリーン】ですが、沢山のご要望にお応えしサンプルブーツを追加しました！
WESCO JAPAN大阪店では、ハニーソールとジンジャーヘビーステッチが特徴的なジョブマスターを展示。WESCO恵比寿店、WESCO世田谷店にもそれぞれ異なる仕様のカスタムブーツを用意し皆様をお待ちしています！

フォレストグリーンレザーを使用したカスタムジョブマスター。-WESCO JAPAN
CUSTOM JOBMASTER
Leather/ Forest Green
Lacing Pattern/ Regular Toe
Height/ 8" Height
Sole/ #100Honey Vibram Sole
Eyelets/ Nickel
Thread Color/ Ginger & Brown
Toe/ Jobmaster Toe
Others/ All Eyelets
WESCO JAPAN大阪店でご覧頂けます。

フォレストグリーンレザーを使用したカスタムジョブマスター。-WESCO JAPAN
CUSTOM JOBMASTER
Leather/ Forest Green
Height/ 6" Height
Sole/ RAPTOR White
Eyelets/ Brass
Thread Color/ White & Brown
Toe/ Jobmaster Toe 
Others/ -
WESCO恵比寿店でご覧頂けます。

フォレストグリーンレザーを使用したカスタムジョブマスター。-WESCO JAPAN
 CUSTOM JOBMASTER
Leather/ Black Tie Domain×Forest Green
Height/ 8" Height
Sole/ #705 Vibram Sole
Eyelets/ Black
Thread Color/ White & Brown
Toe/ Bubble Toe
Others/ Nat Edges, Black Laces, All Eyelets
WESCO世田谷店でご覧頂けます。

WESCO Osaka西家
