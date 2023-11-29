WESCO Japanのご案内 / Information from WESCO Japan

WESCO JAPANは、WESCOブーツの日本総代理店です。
日本には3つの直営店があり、本店は大阪、支店は東京（恵比寿と世田谷）にございます。
WESCOのブーツを実際に見て、触って、試して、もちろん注文・購入することが可能です。
また「シップジョン」の日本総代理店であり「ディーエン」の日本最大の代理店でもあります。
その他「サリバン・グローブ」「ウィグワム・ソックス」などアメリカ製ブランドも取り扱っています。
特に本店は日本最大のWESCOショップであると同時に「ラングリッツ・レザーズ」の正規販売店でもあります。ラングリッツのジャケット、パンツ、バッグなどのオーダーを受け付けています。
各店舗の情報は下記の通りです；
- WESCO Osaka(本店) -
営業時間 12:00 ~ 19:00(定休日: 無し)
取扱ブランド / WESCO, Ship John, Dehen, Langlitz Leathers, etc…
- WESCO Ebisu -
営業時間 12:00 ~ 19:00(定休日: 水曜日)
取扱ブランド / WESCO, Dehen, Sullivan Glove, Wigwam Socks, etc…
- WESCO Setagaya -
営業時間 12:00 ~ 19:00(定休日: 木曜日)
取扱ブランド / WESCO, Dehen, Ship John, Sullivan Glove etc…
※店舗によって年末年始や臨時休業日があります。ご来店前にお問い合わせください。
- WESCO Japan Online Shop -
※海外発送も承っております。
皆様のご来店を心よりお待ちしております！
ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー
"Information from WESCO Japan"
Hello, customers,
We are WESCO Japan, the exclusive distributor of WESCO boots in Japan.
We have 3 company-operated shops in Japan. Our main shop is in Osaka and the branch shops are in Tokyo(Ebisu and Setagaya). You can see, touch, try, and of course order or purchase WESCO boots at the 3 shops.
We are also the exclusive distributor of Ship John and the biggest distributor of Dehen in Japan.
Also, we carry other America-made brands; Sullivan Glove, Wigwam Socks, etc…
Especially, the main shop is not only the biggest WESCO shop in Japan, but also the Langlitz Leathers officials retailer. We accept orders Langlitz’s Jackets, pants, bags etc…
The information of each shops are below;
- WESCO Osaka(Main shop) -
Open everyday from 12:00 to 19:00*
Brands / WESCO, Ship John, Dehen, Langlitz Leathers, etc…
- WESCO Ebisu -
Open everyday from 12:00 to 19:00 except Wednesday*
Brands / WESCO, Dehen, Sullivan Glove, Wigwam Socks, etc…
- WESCO Setagaya -
Open everyday from 12:00 to 19:00 except Thursday*
Brands / WESCO, Dehen, Ship John, Sullivan Glove etc…
*Each stores has New Year’s holidays and extra closing days. We recommend you to ask us before your visit.
- WESCO Japan Online Shop -
International shipping is available.
Link : https://shop.wescojapan.com/
We are looking forward to your visits and hope you enjoy the experiences in our shops!!
WESCO Japan
☎06-6783-6888
✉info@wescojapan.com
〒577-0067
大阪府東大阪市高井田西1-1-17
営業時間12:00~19:00
0 件のコメント:
コメントを投稿
注: コメントを投稿できるのは、このブログのメンバーだけです。