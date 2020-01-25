ウエスコジャパン各店のスタッフ達が、それぞれの店頭からリアルタイムな情報を発信しています。

2020年1月25日土曜日

バイソンレザー　カスタムサンプルのご紹介！

新しい日本限定企画としてバイソンレザーが発表になりましたね！
待ち望んでいたコアなレザーファンも多いはず！！
サンプルとして用意したのはWESCOの代表モデル"Boss"&"Jobmaster"です。
CUSTOM BOSS
Leather/ Bison Leather
Leather Lining/ Buckskin
Height/ 11" Height
Sole/ #430 Vibram Sole
Buckles/ Nickel Roller 
Thread Color/ White & Brown
Toe/ Bubble Toe
Others/ Double Midsole, Waxed Edges
何と言っても一番の醍醐味はこのシボ感。ふたつとして同じものは無く、各パーツごとでも表情が異なり、同じ仕様であったとしても全く違うオリジナリティの高い究極の自分だけの1足となることでしょう！
 これは"Jobmaster"になっても同様、お好みで個性を味わえます！
CUSTOM JOBMASTER
Leather/ Bison Leather
Lacing Pattern/ Semi Lace to Toe
Height/ 8" Height
Sole/ #430 Vibram Sole
Eyelets&Hooks/ Brass
Thread Color/ White & Brown
Toe/ Bubble Toe
Others/ Double Midsole, Waxed Edges, Brown Laces
 鞣はバーガンディードメイン等と同じ手法を用いたプルアップ。油分が多く耐久性や耐水性に優れているのはもちろん、テンションが掛かることで起きる色の変化も楽しめます！
 厚みは6.5-7オンスと肉厚でありながら、質感はプルアップレザー特有のモチっとした独特なしなやかさを併せ持ち、履き味もクセになりそうです！

Bison Leather "Boss" http://shop.wescojapan.com/?pid=148315240
Bison Leather "Jobmaster" http://shop.wescojapan.com/?pid=148313822

今回は"Boss"&"Jobmaster"のご紹介でしたが、"J.H.Classics"や"Morrison"等、WESCOブーツのどのモデルにも使用可能、シャフトやクォーターだけなどツートンでのオーダーも出来、可能性は広がります！
受注期限は2020年5月末、納期は2020年11月頃を予定、さらに詳しくはWESCO JAPAN、WESCO Ebisu 、WESCO Setagaya並びに全国WESCO正規代理店までお気軽にお問い合わせください。

WESCO Ebisu 唐澤
