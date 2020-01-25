バイソンレザー　カスタムサンプルのご紹介！

待ち望んでいたコアなレザーファンも多いはず！！
サンプルとして用意したのはWESCOの代表モデル"Boss"&"Jobmaster"です。
|CUSTOM BOSS
Leather/ Bison Leather
Leather Lining/ Buckskin
Height/ 11" Height
Sole/ #430 Vibram Sole
Buckles/ Nickel Roller
Thread Color/ White & Brown
Toe/ Bubble Toe
Others/ Double Midsole, Waxed Edges
|CUSTOM JOBMASTER
Leather/ Bison Leather
Lacing Pattern/ Semi Lace to Toe
Height/ 8" Height
Sole/ #430 Vibram Sole
Eyelets&Hooks/ Brass
Thread Color/ White & Brown
Toe/ Bubble Toe
Others/ Double Midsole, Waxed Edges, Brown Laces
Bison Leather "Boss" http://shop.wescojapan.com/?pid=148315240
Bison Leather "Jobmaster" http://shop.wescojapan.com/?pid=148313822
今回は"Boss"&"Jobmaster"のご紹介でしたが、"J.H.Classics"や"Morrison"等、WESCOブーツのどのモデルにも使用可能、シャフトやクォーターだけなどツートンでのオーダーも出来、可能性は広がります！
受注期限は2020年5月末、納期は2020年11月頃を予定、さらに詳しくはWESCO JAPAN、WESCO Ebisu 、WESCO Setagaya並びに全国WESCO正規代理店までお気軽にお問い合わせください。
WESCO Ebisu 唐澤
