2020年1月28日火曜日

My WESCO! "Jobmaster"×2


お仕事の合間で引き取りに寄って頂いたお二人の"Jobmaster"。
バーガンディーの方はサイズが4D(22cm)ということもあり可愛らしい印象。
ブラックはニッケルのアイレット＆フックやバブルトゥにより無骨さが増しています。
どちらもシンプルに仕上げられているので、際立つ経年変化をじっくりと楽しめそうですね！
お忙しい中、撮影させて頂きありがとうございました！！
CUSTOM JOBMASTER
Leather/ Burgundy Domain
Lacing Pattern/ Lace to Toe
Height/ 8" Height
Sole/ #430 Vibram Sole
Eyelets&Hooks/ Brass
Thread Color/ White & Brown
Toe/ Round Toe
Others/ Black Laces
CUSTOM JOBMASTER
Leather/ Black
Lacing Pattern/ Lace to Toe
Height/ 10" Height
Sole/ #100 Vibram Sole
Eyelets&Hooks/ Nickel
Thread Color/ White & Brown
Toe/ Bubble Toe
Others/ Waxed Edges

WESCO Ebisu 唐澤
