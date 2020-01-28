My WESCO! "Jobmaster"×2

バーガンディーの方はサイズが4D(22cm)ということもあり可愛らしい印象。
ブラックはニッケルのアイレット＆フックやバブルトゥにより無骨さが増しています。
どちらもシンプルに仕上げられているので、際立つ経年変化をじっくりと楽しめそうですね！
お忙しい中、撮影させて頂きありがとうございました！！
|CUSTOM JOBMASTER
Leather/ Burgundy Domain
Lacing Pattern/ Lace to Toe
Height/ 8" Height
Sole/ #430 Vibram Sole
Eyelets&Hooks/ Brass
Thread Color/ White & Brown
Toe/ Round Toe
Others/ Black Laces
|CUSTOM JOBMASTER
Leather/ Black
Lacing Pattern/ Lace to Toe
Height/ 10" Height
Sole/ #100 Vibram Sole
Eyelets&Hooks/ Nickel
Thread Color/ White & Brown
Toe/ Bubble Toe
Others/ Waxed Edges
WESCO Ebisu 唐澤
